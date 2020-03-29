Rachel Bilson Finally Apologised For Dumping Adam Brody 14 Years Ago

About bloody time, we say.

In what should have, frankly, come a long time ago (but we’ll take it anyway), The OC star Rachel Bilson has finally apologised for shattering the dreams of fans across the globe after breaking up with Adam Brody way back in 2006.

For those who haven’t watched the hugely popular teen drama that dominated the mid noughties, Rachel’s chaarcter, the preppy Summer Roberts, had an on-and-off relationship with the adorably geeky Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) -- and you were either team Summer and Seth or team Marissa and Ryan.

TV READ MORE Tiger King: Cardi B Says She 'Stans' Joe Exotic, Wants To Raise Money To Set Him 'Free' Cardi B is the latest to become sucked into the world of eccentric jailed Joe Exotic after watching Netflix’s latest documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Over the weekend Instyle posted a throwback snap of the cute couple with the caption jokingly saying that the golden couple's IRL breakup basically ruined high school for us all.

The post somehow caught the eye of Rachel, who commented under the photo apologising for shattering all our goals, hopes and dreams, insisting Adam “fared well”.

Despite the breakup, the pair seem to be on friendly terms judging by a snap Rachel posted last year of the pair after they bumped into each other at the airport.

Coronavirus READ MORE Evangeline Lilly Offers 'Heartfelt Apology' For 'Arrogant' Coronavirus Comments After receiving backlash for 'insensitive' comments she made about the social distancing and self-isolation measures needed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Evangeline Lilly has now apologised.

They’re also both in happy relationships, with Rachel debuting her new relationship with SNL alum Bill Hader at the 2020 Golden Globes, while -- in what’s a fabulous intersection of our favourite 2000s teen dramas -- Adam Brody is happily married to Blair Waldorf herself, Leighton Meester.

Rachel also shares a five-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, with ex Hayden Christensen, while Adam shares four-year-old Arlo Day with wife Leighton.

Image: Getty