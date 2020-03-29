Tiger King: Cardi B Says She 'Stans' Joe Exotic, Wants To Raise Money To Set Him 'Free'

Cardi B is the latest to become sucked into the world of eccentric jailed Joe Exotic after watching Netflix’s latest documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The wild series, which dropped on March 20, has fast become a welcome distraction from the madness of the world’s coronavirus situation, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Sam Smith, 2 Chainz and Jared Leto also revealing they’ve binged the series during isolation.

However, Cardi B, not content with just praising the show over Twitter, has revealed her plans to raise money to “free” the doco’s central character Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passag) who is currently serving 22 years for ordering the attempted murder of Carole Baskin, who runs exotic animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue.

TV READ MORE Netflix’s New True Crime Series Tiger King Is Unbelievable, Wild And Exactly What We Need Right Now It’s truly difficult to put into words what makes Netflix’s latest documentary series so fascinating.

Making her plight known to her millions of followers, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper insisted she would be creating a Go Fund Me account for the polygamous zoo owner, much to the chagrin of fans, who pointed out Joe’s past of animal cruelty.

In another, earlier tweet about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Cardi wrote: "They did Joe so dirty over and over again." She also tweeted her disdain for Carole Baskins.

After a fan asked if she was “still talking about that show”, she replied: “I stan him... leave me alone”.

Prior to the release of the wildly popular seven-episode series, Joe Exotic (Maldonado-Passage), reportedly filed a $94 million lawsuit against the US Fish and Wildlife Service and wants presidential pardon from his 22-year sentence.

TV READ MORE People Are Convinced This Netflix Series ‘Predicted’ Coronavirus Viewers were shocked when Korean series My Secret Terrius appeared to predict the coronavirus pandemic back in 2018.

“This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice. The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all,” he wrote on his Facebook page on March 19.

As of March 29, 2020, Tiger King has become Netflix's most popular show, according to Variety.

Image; Netflix/Getty