'Special For Us': Ed Kavalee Tears Up After Dedicating Last Dance To His Mum

Comedian Ed Kavalee and his professional dance partner Jorja Freeman have claimed fourth place at the Dancing With The Stars grand finale.

The pair's final dance together was a fusion of the jive and the quickstep and carried with it an important dedication close to Ed's heart.

"I grew up just with my mum, I didn't know my dad at all, which was his choice," he explained to Jorja.

"And now that I have my own son and you see how much it is for two people with a little one, she had two kids that she was raising as a single parent," he added.

Ed told Jorja during rehearsal ahead of the finale that single parents have been on his mind during this time when the spread of coronavirus has put stress on families.

"It's to all of the single parents out there," he said of his chosen dedication.

Ed's mum Macey said she wasn't too sure how her son would fare in a dancing competition, joking she had thought she'd "better get to Melbourne pretty early in the peace" thinking he'd get knocked out sooner.

"I'm sorry Ed, I'm sorry!" she deadpanned, making it very clear where the comedian learned his sense of humour.

But after performing their fusion dance at the grand finale, Ed's joking made way for an emotional moment at the end of the exhausting competition that he's thrown himself into.

"Oh god, when I get tired, I get emotional," he told Amanda Keller.

"Oh, here we go," he said, leaning over while he caught his breath and tried to regain composure.

Amanda reassured him that it was the kind of night where nothing needed to be held in and encouraged him to take his time and open up.

Taking some deep breaths, Ed continued on to say that, "to do something at this time, when everybody's at home, that speaks... to my mother's strength and willpower...[it's] special for us".

Jorja hugged Ed as Amanda teared up as well, and the judges described that they too had been incredibly moved by Ed's performance and the dedication behind it.

Craig Revel Horwood, who was appearing via videolink from the UK, said he would have given Ed the "biggest, wettest snog possible" if he was in the studio, he was so proud of the performance.

After dancing against eventual winner Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins and Claudia Karvan, Ed and Jorja were awarded fourth place with a total of 48/60 points.

Ed praised the "wonderful, exquisite, best thing there is" Jorja for her incredible work and gave a shoutout to his chosen charity, Learning For Life.

