WATCH: Classic Scrubs Scene Goes Viral To Teach The Importance Of Social Distancing
An iconic scene from medical dramedy Scrubs has resurfaced amid calls for people to self-isolate to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Despite airing on the popular series starring Zach Braff way back in 2006, the scene -- which breaks down just how easily viruses can spread from person to person when close enough to one another -- began circulating on Reddit earlier this month.
several users posted the clip to remind others of the importance of undertaking social isolation as the world battles against the spread of the coronavirus.
The clip, from the Season 5 episode “My Cabbage”, shows character Dr Kelso (played by Ken Jenkins) explaining that an infection can start with a sneeze, then jumping to a scene showing a mother wiping her son’s nose with a tissue -- her hand turning green to signify the spread of infection. The mother then shakes a doctor’s hand, who proceeds to spread it to a nurse, who then touches a patient’s soldier.
And just like that, you have a patient in trouble," Kelso adds in the clip.
Following the scene’s revival across social media, fans are using the easy visual breakdown to describe the importance of hand washing during this time to their kids.
Even Scrubs stars Zach Braff and John C. McGinley retweeted the video.
We knew that all that bingewatching would one day come in handy.
image; NBC