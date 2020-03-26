If Ever We Needed Positive Words From A Doctor, It's Now

'Doctor Who' star Jodie Whittaker has sent an "emergency transmission" to fans who might be worried about COVID-19.

The iconic sci-fi character has taken to social media to express her opinions during the pandemic. In a video on Twitter, the star shared the five strategies she follows in a 'worrying situation'.

Point one: "Remember you'll get through this and things will be alright, even if they look uncertain, even if you're worried, darkness never prevails."

She then advised to 'tell jokes', 'be kind', 'listen to science' and 'stay strong, stay positive'.

Wise words indeed, as it's always Tardis before the dawn.

