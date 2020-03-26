Production Of The Bachelor Australia Suspended Due To Coronavirus

The latest in a string of productions to take precautionary measures, The Bachelor Australia has announced they have suspended the current season.

On Thursday evening Network 10 and Warner Bros made the decision to suspend production of Season 8 of The Bachelor Australia.

"Although we have been employing extra precautions on set for some time, it is no longer practical to continue with production," a statement released by Network 10 read.

"The health and safety of our participants and crew members is our number one priority. These are extremely difficult times for all Australians and for our industry, and the full extent of those difficulties will not be known for some time to come.

"Our decision to halt production was made after considering all available options. We will resume production when it is safe to do so."

The season was set to see Locklan 'Locky' Gilbert leave the beaches of Australian Survivor: All Stars and take on an all new challenge: the search for true love.

"I want to find that one best friend that I can spend the rest of my life with," Locky said earlier this month when it was announced he was stepping into the Bachelor role. "This is an amazing opportunity to hopefully find someone special at the end."

"I really want to find love. I’m pretty content with my life at the moment. I go on crazy adventures, but I’m doing it all by myself."

The news comes just after the announcement that this year's Bachelor in Paradise would be airing later than expected.

Do not panic," a 10 spokesperson told TVTonight, "You will still get to see your favourite bachelorettes and bachelors when they return to paradise for romance, scandal, betrayal and -- for three couples -- true love. Bachelor In Paradise has wrapped production and will air in the coming months."

