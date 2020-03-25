10 Play To Cure Cabin Fever With 10 Days Of Surprise Series Drops

While many Aussies are adjusting to staying home as much as possible, 10 Play have decided to ease the boredom burden.

On Thursday, 10 Play announced their plans to drop a new binge-worthy series every day for the next 10 days.

To kick things off, the full second season of Aussie comedy How To Stay Married starring Lisa McCune and Pete Helliar.

“During these crazy times, we need to think a little differently,” Pete said, adding, “We have decided to put the entire second series of How To Stay Married on 10 Play for a limited time as we spend more time in our homes.”

Way ahead of when it was due to air on telly, Pete went on to say, “I’m really excited to be able to share it for all Aussies to enjoy. I’m incredibly proud of this series and if we need anything right now outside a vaccine it's a laugh. Enjoy!”

Set six months after the events of the first season, Season 2 of How To Stay Married finds Em (McCune) settled into her gig in publishing while Greg (Helliar) is thriving as a stay-at-home dad. But if we learned anything from Season 1 it’s that things don’t always stay zen for long in the Butler household.

While 10 Play will be releasing a new title available to binge for a limited time, there are also a few shows already available. Ahead of MasterChef: Back To Win, you can binge full seasons of classic MasterChef.

You can also catch up on the laughs (and the tears) in shows like Five Bedrooms, The Secret Life Of Us, Puberty Blues and Love My Way as well as other reality show staples like The Masked Singer Australia, Australian Survivor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Keep your eyes peeled for more surprises to hit 10 Play in the coming days.

Featured image: Network 10.