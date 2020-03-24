Dancing With The Stars Finale To Air This Sunday

The finish line is even closer than our final four thought as the grand finale of 10's Dancing With The Stars drops this Sunday, March 29.

Following the departure of Dami Im our final four celebs, Christian Wilkins, Celia Pacquola, Claudia Karvan and Ed Kavalee thought they had another week left to battle it out before the grand finale.

But now it appears our fab foursome will each have a shot at the mirrorball trophy as this Sunday marks the grand finale.

While each celeb is one step closer to the top prize of $50,000 for a charity of their choice, plus all the bragging rights in the world, they first have to get through two tough challenges.

Their first dance will be hand-picked by the judges, in a style that they believe the celeb can excel in. Then, to make things even more difficult, each celeb will have to perform a fusion of two genres in one routine.

DWTS READ MORE Dancing With The Stars: All The Rooftop Waltzes And Flawless Foxtrots From Week 7 It's the second week that Dancing With The Stars has soldiered on without a live audience but the celebs haven't let that stop them from rehearsing harder than ever for week seven of the competition.

It's been a wild ride for our celebs this season, with safety measures introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic meaning there's been no live audience for the past few weeks, and following last Sunday's show -- Christian Wilkins and dance partner Lily Cornish went into quarantine after being in close contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

But spirits and heels have been kicked high despite the circumstances, with the celebs launching #DanceLikeNoOneIsWatching.

DWTS READ MORE 'Operation Dance Like No-One's Watching': How DWTS Will Be A Little Bit Different Tonight It's set to be a huge night on the dancefloor with Craig, Sharna and Tristan showing us their moves and Courtney Act joining the judging panel.

Voting for the final four is open now and lines will close at the top of Sunday night's grand finale. Here's who each celeb is dancing for:

Claudia Karvan: Wayside Chapel

Claudia is one of two stars dancing for the Wayside Chapel, a charity located in Sydney's King's Cross. The Wayside Chapel offers those experiencing homelessness support, as well as providing welfare and social services to others who may be at a stage in life where they need a hand.

DWTS READ MORE 'Rainy, Wet And Cold!': Christian And Lily Set To Dance From Unusual Location Tonight Christian Wilkins and Lily Cornish are about to make Dancing history, bringing us this week's choreography from a rooftop far, far away.

Celia Pacquola: Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre

Safe Steps is Victoria's first response service for women and children who are experiencing family violence, offering them emergency accommodation, pet accommodation, emotional support and a 24-hour phone line -- just to name a few.

Christian Wilkins: Wayside Chapel

Christian is the second of our two stars dancing in support of the Wayside Chapel. No stranger to the Wayside Chapel, Christian spent last Christmas volunteering to help hand out meals.

DWTS READ MORE ‘I Think We All Need That’: Dami Im’s Dancing With The Stars Journey Comes To An End As the world faces the global coronavirus pandemic, with more uncertainty than ever, Dami Im had to learn a paso doble.

Ed Kavalee: Learning for Life Autism Centre

Learning for Life is a not-for-profit that aims to provide affordable early intervention for children on the Autism Spectrum.

Based on the principles of Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA therapy), Learning for Life provides support for children on the spectrum and their families across Melbourne and rural Victoria.

Dancing With The Stars Grand Finale will air Sunday, March 29 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.