Ben Ungermann Removed From Upcoming MasterChef Series After Arrest

Confirmed to be an issue of "a personal nature", 2017 MasterChef runner-up Ben Ungermann has been removed from the upcoming Back To Win series after he was arrested.

A spokesperson from the show's production company, Endemol Shine, confirmed to 10 daily; "We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment”.

Ben was set to return to the competition alongside 23 other contestants. There has been no confirmation on how his removal from the series will impact Back To Win, however it was confirmed that the incident did not involve the production in any way.

Ben first appeared on the series in 2017 where he was runner-up to Diana Chan in Season 9.

Following his appearance on the series, he opened Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour with brother Danny and opened his second parlour on the Gold Coast late last year.

MasterChef: Back To Win is set to premiere on Network 10 on April 13.