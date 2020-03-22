Dancing With The Stars 2020: Dami Im Sashays Away

Singer Dami Im and her professional dance partner Shae Mountain have taken their last spin around the dance floor.

Performing two dances this week, Dami and Shae kicked things off with a foxtrot to Emeli Sandé’s “Clown”. Dami was all smiles following the performance. The judges were mostly complimentary, with Sharna Burgess praising the improvements.

Receiving a total of 18 for their first dance, Dami joked that the judges picked up on a few mistakes after the foxtrot, they were bound to pick up many more in her second performance.

Dancing a paso double the pair scored a 13 with Craig even saying his mother taught him that if he had nothing nice to say he should say nothing at all -- so he gave no feedback other than to praise Dami for continuing to give every performance her all.

While Dami has wowed audiences on The X Factor and on the world stage as our Eurovision Song Contest entrant, she admitted at the beginning of the competition that dancing has never been her strong suit.

“Now everyone knows if you can sing... it doesn’t mean you can automatically dance,” she told Amanda following her tango last week.

Dami was still finding her feet for the first weeks of the competition, scoring a total of 14 from the judges for her Viennese waltz and a dismal 10 the following Sunday for her cha-cha.

But it was her contemporary dance in Week 3 to Mariah Carey’s “Hero” that saw Dami in her element with Craig noting that she was “totally singing that dance” and the trio of judges awarding her a very formidable 24.

Dami really started feeling herself during her joy-filled samba, after which Craig applauded her for shedding her inhibitions. She performed the Latin party dance once more in a team with Celia, Claudia and Beau which earned high praise, and high scores, from the judging panel.

In the back to school week, Dami hit a snag, her waltz scoring 19 and unfortunately not gaining much momentum in the disco marathon, she landed in the dance-off. With two of the judges choosing to save Dami last week, sending Travis Cloke home.

Last week Dami made a comeback, but as many of the other dancers continued to see improvement, Dami was struggling to catch up.

Facing off against Claudia Karvan in a dance-off, Dami and Shae truly wowed the judges, with Tristan saying it was the best she had danced in the entire competition.

Dami was hoping to take home the $50,000 prize money for Compassion, a charity that offers child sponsorship programs, that the singer has been a passionate supporter of for many years.