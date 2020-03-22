'Rainy, Wet And Cold!': Christian And Lily Set To Dance From Unusual Location Tonight

Christian Wilkins and Lily Cornish are about to make Dancing history, bringing us this week's choreography from a rooftop far, far away.

Last Sunday, as the couple left the dancefloor for the evening, news broke that Christian's father Richard Wilkins had tested positive for COVID-19.

The dancing duo immediately isolated themselves and scheduled tests for Monday morning -- with both returning a negative result.

As an extra precaution, Christian and Lily won't be performing alongside Celia Pacquola, Claudia Karvan, Dami Im, Ed Kavalee, and their professional dance partners tonight -- instead showing off their skills from the rooftop of their Melbourne hotel.

"TFW they say you can dance but only on the roof in the dark, cold and wind," Christian joked on Instagram Stories.

The couple were pictured in their ballroom finest on the damp looking roof wrapped in a snug blanket and beaming from ear to ear as they count down to showtime.

In a short video on Lily's Instagram, the pair gave fans a glimpse of the "rainy, wet and cold" rooftop that will play host to their routines this evening.

While Sharna Burgess, Craig Revel Horwood and Tristan Macmanus won't get to see their dances in person tonight, the apartment windows surrounding them suggest some fans will be treated to a front-row seat.

Dancing With The Stars went ahead with its live show last week without an audience for the first time, making sure the health and safety of fans, cast and crew was a top priority.

The dancing stars didn't let a lack of applause or cheers stop them, with Celia leading a push on social media to 'dance like no-one's watching'.

"We're going to get the world to help us out... Gogglebox style," Celia said on Instagram last week.

"Just send us videos, engage with us, we're going to put on a show for you and we'd love to feel like you're here with us as well," she added.

You can use the same hashtag (#dancelikenooneswatching) tonight to help support your favourite celebrity as the judges' standards climb even higher while we twirl towards the finale.

According to a Network 10 spokesperson, Christian and Lily's isolation period will end on Monday, March 23, which means, as long as they're still in the competition, the duo will be back in the studio next week.

Dancing With The Stars airs Sundays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.

