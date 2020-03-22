It's the second week that Dancing With The Stars has soldiered on without a live audience but the celebs haven't let that stop them from rehearsing harder than ever for week seven of the competition.

After Chloe Lattanzi exited the competition last week, Ed Kavalee, Christian Wilkins, Dami Im, Claudia Karvan and Celia Pacquola landed themselves in the top five -- just weeks away from getting their hands on the mirrorball trophy.

Ed Kavalee and Jorja Freeman

The dance: The Charleston.

The lowdown: The challenge for Jorja was getting the rather tall Ed to perform a "fine Charleston" with plenty of lifts and tricks. Tristan said the dance was "crowd-pleasing" despite the absence of the studio audience and the routine gained praise from Craig and Sharna as well.

"If ever a dance was made for you, I think it would be the Charleston," said Sharna, adding that Ed's overexaggerated facial expressions perfectly fit the dance.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 8, Sharna Burgess: 9, Tristan Macmanus: 8 for a total of 25.

Claudia Karvan and Aric Yegudkin

The dance: The foxtrot.

The lowdown: Joking that they're like "an old married couple", Claudia and Aric proved that, despite any bickering during rehearsal, it's a marriage built on love and flawless choreography.

Tristan said it was the pair's best dance ever, Craig had plenty of compliments and Sharna said the foxtrot was beautiful.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 8, Sharna Burgess: 8 , Tristan Macmanus: 8 for a total of 24.

DWTS READ MORE Dancing With The Stars: All The Rooftop Waltzes And Flawless Foxtrots From Week 7 It's the second week that Dancing With The Stars has soldiered on without a live audience but the celebs haven't let that stop them from rehearsing harder than ever for week seven of the competition.

Celia Pacquola and Jarryd Byrne

The dance: The Argentine tango.

The lowdown: While Celia noted that she's not really a "lady of the night" and is more of a "lady of the mid-morning" she pulled off some powerful moves, very much in character for a tango.

Sharna noted that Celia did a "really freaking good job" in pulling off the iconic Caroline O'Connor number and the pair scored a very a very solid trio of nines from the judges.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 9, Sharna Burgess: 9, Tristan Macmanus: 9 for a total of 27.

Dami Im and Shae Mountain

The dance: The foxtrot

The lowdown: Shae decided to take Dami for a round of roller-skating to help her get the hang of the slow, flowing, and elegant style of the foxtrot. Dami noted she was struggling with gliding during the rehearsal but didn't give up for a second in trying to nail their routine.

Sharna gave Dami a massive round of applause for her tenacity -- although Craig didn't agree at all -- and Tristan applauded Dami for the happiness she's bringing her fans on the dancefloor.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 4 Sharna Burgess: 7, Tristan Macmanus: 7 for a total of 18.

Christian Wilkins And Lily Cornish

The dance: The Viennese waltz.

The lowdown: After being stuck in self-isolation all week, Christian and Lily had no choice but to dance from their hotel rooftop which made for a Dancing first and a rather stunning performance.

The dancing duo said they'd had a tough week but none of the cracks showed as they waltzed around the hotel terrace, with plenty of Docklands apartments getting treated to the live show.

Tristan said the pair had adapted to a difficult situation and it showed the strength of their partnership. Craig said he loved the "romance of an Aussie BBQ' noting Christian and Lily's unusual setting. Sharna said the pair were an incredible team for making the rooftop work as a dancefloor.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 9, Sharna Burgess: 9, Tristan Macmanus: 8 for a total of 26.

Ed Kavalee and Jorja Freeman - Dance Two

The dance: The Argentine Tango

The lowdown: For their second dance of the evening, Ed and Jorja performed the tango, with the comedian trying his hardest to sizzle on the dancefloor. Sharna said it just wasn't sexy enough for her, Craig called it "pedestrian" but Tristan disagreed strongly and said the real sexiness came from the pair's confidence.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 6 , Sharna Burgess: 7, Tristan Macmanus: 7 for a total of 20.

Claudia Karvan and Aric Yegudkin - Dance Two

The dance: The paso doble.

The lowdown: For their second dance, Claudia and Aric pulled off an impressive paso -- complete with knee walks (!) -- dressed as leather-clad cowboys from the future.

Sharna said Clauds was a "badass on the dancefloor", Tristan said it was a strong performance but Craig said it was a little "stiff and sticky" but he loved Claudia's acting and storytelling.

The scores: Craig Revel Horwood: 6, Sharna Burgess: 7, Tristan Macmanus: 7 for a total of 20.

Dancing With The Stars airs Sundays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.

Feature Image: Network 10.