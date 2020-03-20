'Grey's Anatomy' And Other TV Shows Donating Medical Supplies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Television shows are donating medical supplies to real-life emergency personnel who need them in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to worldwide shortages of medical supplies and calls for donations of items necessary to treat patients.

Grey's Anatomy has stepped up to provide gloves and gowns, while Station 19 is donating N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department and a firehouse in Los Angeles, an ABC spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

"At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station," Krista Vernoff, executive producer of both shows, said in a statement.

"They were tremendously grateful. At Grey's Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well."

Politics READ MORE Aussies To Distance Even Further In Tightened Coronavirus Measures People will need a four-square-metre bubble around them at all times in indoor venues, under new strict social distancing rules for coronavirus.

"We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home," she added.

The Good Doctor is working on a donation of a similar kind, an ABC spokesperson said.

The Resident on FOX also made a generous donation of medical supplies. Dr. Karen L. Law, the program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Emory University in Atlanta, took a photo of the items outside the hospital and thanked the show.

"Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," she wrote.

"And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community."