Australian Survivor Season 6 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Production on the sixth season of Australian Survivor has been postponed to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
A Network 10 spokesperson said; "Following the Australian Government’s latest advice on overseas travel, plus discussions with the Fijian Government, production of the new season of Australian Survivor has been postponed".
“While this news is disappointing, the health and safety of everyone involved with the show is our number one priority. We will update everyone on when production will start as soon as we can.”
The virus has forced several other shows to halt production in an attempt to mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 virus.
Some shows like Dancing with the Stars Australia have removed live audiences. Similarly the upcoming Australian Survivor: All Stars finale was set to be filmed in front of an audience, but on Monday it was confirmed things would not go ahead as planned.
The show’s host, Jonathan LaPaglia, is based in the United States and due to travel restrictions would not have been able to attend the filming.
Thankfully he is able to still be involved via satellite while superfan Osher Günsberg helps out on home ground.
“The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia,” a 10 spokesperson said earlier in the week.
Season 6 of Australian Survivor was set to air later this year.