Josh Gad, Amy Adams Read To Kids, Coldplay Performs Live: How Celebs Are Entertaining Fans During Social Isolation

While the world comes to terms with the COVID-19 virus and begins implementing strategies to “flatten the curve”, celebs are taking entertainment into their own hands.

With productions on hold, gigs cancelled and premieres off the table with many movies being delayed, celebs have a bit more time on their hands.

Many are using social media as an opportunity to directly engage with -- and provide a little light entertainment -- for those who may be stuck at home.

Celebrity READ MORE Keith Urban Performs Surprise Gig On Instagram, Nicole Kidman Provides Backup Dancing After he was forced to cancel his performance at the Houston Rodeo due to coronavirus fears, Keith Urban took matters into his own hands.

Frozen star Josh Gad and Arrival’s Amy Adams are both recording themselves reading books to children in an effort to give parents with young kids a bit of relief during the day.

Seriously, is there anything better than having the voice of Olaf the snowman read your child some Dr Suess?

Musicians are also switching to intimate gigs they’re live streaming out to their fans, due to social distancing restricting gatherings.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed a 30-minute livestream from his home, inspiring John Legend to do a similar performance using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome.

Similar live performances have been put on by Yungblud and Christine and the Queens.

After his scheduled performance at the Houston Rodeo was cancelled, Keith Urban set up a little studio in the warehouse he stores his equipment and performed a similar 30-minute session livestreamed on Instagram, complete with Nicole Kidman jamming out in the background.

Pink has been busy using social isolation as the perfect time to teach herself how to play the piano, sharing a video on Instagram performing Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love”.

Using a slightly different tactic, Miley Cyrus announced that she would be launching a daily series on her Instagram, inviting special guests (via video chat) in an effort to provide “hope and escapism” to her followers.

Announcing the series via her Instagram stories Miley explained: “Me and my guests are using our influence and platform to bring optimism while connecting from afar in a time of social distancing, it will prove this does not mean isolation!"

“We are so fortunate to have tech that allows us to stay united,” Miley added.

Featured image: Instagram/Twitter.