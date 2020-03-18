Neighbours Temporarily Shuts Down Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Production on iconic local drama Neighbours has been halted in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The news was announced in a statement from Network 10 and Fremantle Media on Wednesday that stressed the health and well-being of the cast and crew was top priority at the moment.

“Neighbours has decided to take a short break this week to ensure the production model in place can withstand any potential impact of the current COVID-19 situation," the statement said.

The decision was made after the Neighbours cast and crew held a meeting today to discuss concerns about the pandemic.

The normally hectic shooting schedule on the TV series -- that's largely filmed in Melbourne -- will be halted until next Monday, but fans will be relieved to hear the break won't affect the show's on-air schedule.

"The health and well-being of everyone on the set of Neighbours will always be our priority," the statement concluded.

The series has been going strong for more than 30 years, with beloved old and new characters -- from Aussie starlets Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie, plus, more recently former Bachie Tim Robards -- reflecting changing times and modern Australian life with groundbreaking storylines.

Neighbours became the first series to depict a same-sex marriage on Australian TV and recently welcomed the series' first ever-transgender character, played by Georgie Stone.

While COVID-19 may have temporarily stopped activities in Erinsborough for now, we're sure that Dr. Karl Kennedy would approve of the health and safety measures taken to protect the cast and crew.

You can still catch brand new episodes of Neighbours weeknights at 6.30pm on 10 Peach or catch up on 10 Play.

