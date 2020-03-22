With many heading home and turning to self-isolation to stop the spread of coronavirus, it's time to fill up your streaming playlists with all the best bingeworthy TV shows to keep you entertained.

With medical professionals suggesting people head inside and practice social distancing in order to stop the spread of coronavirus and "flatten the curve", there's truly no better time than now to hunker down indoors and binge-watch some new series you've been wanting to check out.

From docos to dramas, here are all the TV series to stream if you happen to find yourself home for 14 days, as suggested by 10 daily team -- who are currently bringing you this quality content from bed our home offices.

Travis Johnson READ MORE The Do's And Don'ts Of Working From Home During A Pandemic So, you’ve been given the go-ahead to work from home in the face of the onslaught of COVID-19.

If you feel like... having a laugh

Five Bedrooms

Five people thrown together on the same table at a wedding drink a bit too much and do the usual thing you do at a wedding: decide to… buy a house together? Each facing various mid-to-late life crises, the new housemates become an incredibly dysfunctional family. Full of laughs, tears and all the heartwarming joy you could ever ask for.

Available on 10 Play

Schitts Creek

If you haven't heard of the hidden gem that is this Canadian sitcom, then get onto it ASAP! Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara star in this hilarious comedy about a millionaire family lose it all and end up in a simple, small town as they try to adjust to life as "normal" people.

Available on Netflix

Seinfeld

Who couldn't love the show about nothing? Even though the first episode aired about 30 years ago, Seinfeld still manages to be relatable when it comes to its hilarious take on four not-so-good people trying dealing with the excruciating minutiae of everyday life and the people in it.

Available on 10 Play and Stan

Broad City

The hilarious Abbi Jacobson and Illana Glazer star as two 20-something BFFs who get up to mischief as they (mostly unsuccessfully) try to get through their lives in New York City, while working low-paying jobs and navigating the dating scene.

Available on Stan

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A lovable ensemble cast make up the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team featuring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti. As funny as it is comforting, this show is like a warm bowl of soup for the soul.

Available on Netflix.

Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as the titular Grace and Frankie, two opposites whose lives are unexpectedly linked after their husbands have been having an affair with each other and plan to get married. Now housemates, Grace and Frankie have to overcome their Odd Couple dynamic to try and thrive, while also facing the obstacles life throws at senior citizens.

Available on Netflix.

Kath and Kim

You know them, you love them, and now is the perfect time to reunite with the First Family of Fountain Lakes. It’s nice, it’s different, it’s unusual and it gets better with every single re-watch.

Available on Netflix.

Celebrity READ MORE Noice, Different, Unusual: Kim Kardashian's Uber Eats Ad Is Lowkey Iconic Looks like Sharon has a new best friend called Kim!

If you feel like... watching docos

Cheer

Netflix’s oddly gripping doco follows a handful of students at Navarro College's cheer squad as they prepare for the upcoming National Cheerleading Championship. Being able to find out the stories of some of the team is almost as incredible as the stunts they perform over and over (and over and over).

Available on Netflix

Ugly Delicious

With two seasons under its belt, Ugly Delicious focuses on different dishes, concepts or ideas and how it relates to all aspects of life. Hosted by David Chang, each episode switches theme so dramatically, but are all injected with so much heart. From tacos to fatherhood, pizza to mum’s cooking, it’s not about plating up the perfect dish but the stories behind the food that matters.

Available on Netflix

Coronavirus READ MORE The New Hack That Lets You Watch Netflix With All Your Friends While Self-Isolating While the spread of coronavirus is temporarily shutting down cinemas around the globe, there’s still a way you can watch your favourite films and TV shows with a bunch of friends -- without the risk of infection.

If you feel like... something dark

The Outsider

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name this series is slooooww, but hey, you’ve got nothin’ but time. When a man is arrested for the brutal murder of a young boy a hardened detective faces an open and shut case. Or so he thought. New evidence emerges that indicates the suspect was in a completely different state, begging the question, can a person be in two places at once, or is something far more sinister at play?

Available on Foxtel Now

Hannibal

Based on the characters from Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon and Hannibal novels, the series focuses on Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy, and his relationship with Dr Hannibal Lecter. The pair are an unlikely duo that seem to have a deep understanding of one another, but could also be each other’s undoing.

Available on Stan

Dark

The disappearance of a young child triggers a mystery that doesn’t ask where the boy went -- but when. You have to really pay attention to this German series -- not only to read the subtitles but because it spans four generations, multiple points in time and has multiple actors playing the same character in different times. It’s twisted, it’s gripping and it is one of those deeply underrated shows you’ll wish you had heard about earlier.

Available on Netflix

If you feel like... escaping with reality shows

Survivor

With all seasons of Australian Survivor on 10 Play and every season of the US version on 10 All Access you will be ready to outwit, outplay and outlast anyone sharing your couch after you consume as much Survivor as your heart can take.

Available on 10 Play and 10 All Access

Australian Survivor READ MORE Why Osher Günsberg Will Be The Perfect Co-Pilot At The Survivor Finale Just like many people around the world at the moment, Jonathan LaPaglia has been forced to work from home, with the spread of coronavirus preventing him from flying in from the US for the All Stars finale.

RuPaul's Drag Race

With 12 seasons, a holiday special and multiple All Stars seasons there's enough RuPaul to carry you through any self-isolation period and longer. Whether you're watching purely for the shade-throwing among its queens, the sickening styles or the fierce challenges, much like the rest of us you'll soon be hooked.

Available on Stan

Love Is Blind

Perhaps a little on the nose but Netflix’s first foray into the dating world basically sees people attempt to find their soulmate through social distancing. No, really. Set-up in a bunch of cubes where they can only hear the other person, these romantic hopefuls have to decide if they want to pursue a relationship with someone they’ve never seen. It is truly wild.

Available on Netflix

The Circle

Another series that’s just a little bit too much like our lives at the moment: The Circle is Big Brother for the social media generation. A handful of folks all move into a building together where they can only communicate via a social media app called the Circle. With some contestants playing an honest game, The Circle is rife with catfishing, white lies and a little harmless flirting -- anything to become popular, right?

Available on Netflix

Feature image: Netflix/Network 10.