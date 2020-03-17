Why Osher Günsberg Will Be The Perfect Co-Pilot At The Survivor Finale

Just like many people around the world at the moment, Jonathan LaPaglia has been forced to work from home, with the spread of coronavirus preventing him from flying in from the US for the All Stars finale.

JLP is the beating heart of Australian Survivor, with his unmatched challenge commentary, his signature one-liners at the end of tribal council and his unabashed love of some #shontent, making it impossible to imagine this season’s highly anticipated denouement without him.

Luckily, Jonathan is still going to be a huge part of the upcoming finale and we are pretty sure his video-link setup will be a lot fancier than a Skype connection and a blue tooth headset.

But to help things run smoothly on this end, Survivor superfan and host of many talents Osher Günsberg will be JLP’s All Stars executive assistant, summoning the skills from his day jobs (The Bachelor series, The Masked Singer AND podcast host) and combining them with his fervent knowledge of Survivor.

Here’s why Osh is uniquely placed to steer us through a history-making finale episode during these strange times.

He Called Dibs On Being JLP’s Assistant Ages Ago

Although Osher could never have predicted the global turn of events that has led us here, he’s been working towards this day like a dedicated theatre understudy, ready to leap on stage when the lead star twists his ankle.

Earlier in the All Stars season after Vakama held a Bachelor rose ceremony of their own, Osher used the moment as an opportunity to tell JLP he was waiting in the wings to help out -- even if it was just counting votes.

He Identifies With The All Stars

This gorgeous piece of Photoshop art shows that, not only has Osher got the technical skills to help guide the creative direction of the finale artwork in any way he can, he also sees himself as someone who could Outwit, Outlast, Outplay.

This is a crucial element in getting into the heads of these, often, devious contestants and will prove valuable during the interrogation process.

He Applies Critical Thinking And Detective Work To The Series

Osher made a guest appearance with his old pal James Mathison and King of the Jungle Luke Toki on the Talking Tribal series recently and jumped straight into talking shop.

He brought a very controversial conspiracy theory to the table and immediately began questioning how Luke Toki found an advantage clue in season four. While he might have to adjust his more heavy-handed approach to match JLP’s sassy subtlety -- his analytical skills are an important part of his Survivor CV.

He’s Got A Deep Understanding Of The Golden God’s Game

David Genat made a guest appearance on Osher’s podcast Better Than Yesterday earlier this year and the two had a deep and meaningful chat about the intricacies of the Golden God’s gameplay and motivations. Spending an hour with Dave (not his larger than life Survivor persona) means Osher has a healthy understanding of his strengths and vulnerabilities.

While we have no idea who makes it all the way to the final two -- David will at least be on the jury and will no doubt have plenty to say either way so Osher will be at the ready to assist JLP with the heated reunion discussions.