Jonathan LaPaglia Forced To Stay In US Amid Coronavirus Fears, Osher Günsberg Joins All Stars Finale

A silver-lining to the strict quarantine introduced this week sees Survivor superfan Osher Günsberg stepping into the role he’s been dreaming of.

Unfortunately for the series’ host Jonathan LaPaglia, new coronavirus travel measures forcing anyone arriving from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days means the USA-based JLP wouldn’t be physically attending the All Stars finale.

Australian Survivor READ MORE Between Rocks And A Hard Place: Nick Iadanza Explains The Tiebreaker We’ve Never Seen Before On Australian Survivor In five seasons of Australian Survivor, we’ve seen plenty of twists and turns but never before has a tribe ‘gone to rocks’ to decide which player will leave the game next.

JLP will still take part in the series' final episode, hosting the show from his LA base via Skype. Bachie host -- and Survivor superfan -- Osher Günsberg will be stepping in to be part of the studio element of the finale here in Australia.

“The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia,” a Network 10 spokesperson confirmed.

“He will still be a part of the Finale via a satellite link from LA. Survivor superfan Osher Günsberg will step in as guest MC at the All Stars Finale.”

Osh has been a long time Survivor superfan, and even recently stopped by King of the Jungle Luke Toki’s digital series Talking Tribal to share his own conspiracy theory about one of Luke’s idol finds.

Australian Survivor READ MORE 'Total Bullsh**': Osher Has A Wild Conspiracy Theory About Luke Finding That Survivor Advantage Survivor super fan Osher Günsberg stopped by Talking Tribal to drop a conspiracy bombshell in the lap of Luke Toki.

The Bachelor READ MORE The Tribe Has Spoken! Australian Survivor Locky Gilbert Is Your 2020 Bachelor Ladies… drop your buffs.

It’s also going to be VERY interesting considering the first All Stars member of the jury is none other than Locky Gilbert, someone Osh is about to get to know very well as he trades the Survivor life, taking on the mantle of The Bachelor later this year.

Australian Survivor: All Stars airs Monday-Wednesday at 7.30 pm. Only on 10 and WIN Network.