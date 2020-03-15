Sharna Burgess Responds To Rumours That She's The Next Bachelorette

Following reports that Sharna Burgess was confirmed to be the next Bachelorette, Detective Grant Denyer was on the case.

Though it was reported that the 'contract is dry', Grant posed the question to Sharna herself, was she going to be the next Bachelorette?

"It's been a conversation," she admitted, adding, "no decision has been made as of yet."

After Grant decided Sharna would make an "epic" Bachelorette, the Dancing with the Stars judge said, "So you want me to do it is what you're saying?

"Alright, okay... well, we'll see."

This isn't the first time Sharna has spoken about potentially stepping into The Bachelorette mansion. Last year, speaking to the hosts of Studio 10, Sharna said she was "genuinely and honestly looking for love" adding that she "might be open" to the idea of giving the dating series a shot.

"I've been so, so busy for the last nearly nine years, constantly on the show, constantly on tour," she said, "I'm ready to build a family, to meet that person and to build a life."

Meanwhile, the powers that be at Network 10 have refused to confirm or deny the identity of the next Bachelorette, having only just announced Locky Gilbert as the new Bachelor.

"We are in the very early stages of casting and an announcement will be made in the coming months," they said in a statement.

While we don't know if we'll be seeing Sharna at an upcoming rose ceremony, at least you can catch her behind the judge's desk on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing With The Stars airs Sundays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.