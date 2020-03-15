Dancing With The Stars 2020: Ed Kavalee Danced For A Stunned Katy Perry

While he celebrated Jorja Appreciation Week (JAWs for short), last week Ed Kavalee was showing off his DWTS skills in front of a pop superstar.

Last week Ed and Jorja re-lived his high-school nightmares of being stood up at the formal not once but twice, dancing a cha cha to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”.

Scoring a pretty respectable 6 from all three judges, Ed felt like he was ready to show off the dance to none other than Katy herself.

“I need more hips,” Katy said before Ed had even begun to show off his now-signature dancing facial expressions and leggy moves.

This week, Ed decided to move from one iconic female to another, dedicating his whole week to dance partner Jorja.

Promising to have a handful of surprises for Jorja all week, she also had the ability to veto any of his complaining, procrastinating and threats to drop her during any of their tango routine.

“Let me remind you, you brought this on yourself,” Jorja told Ed during rehearsals.

Dressed as some kind of Frankenstein’s android C3PO, Jorja and her mad scientist Ed performed to mixed reviews from the judges, though ultimately scoring a really solid 31/40 with Craig giving them a 6, Sharna and Tristan an 8 each and guest judge Courtney Act throwing them a 9.

Here’s hoping Katy Perry gets to see that performance too.

Dancing With The Stars airs Sundays at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.