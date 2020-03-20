'My Corona' And Other Viral Pandemic Hits Storming The Internet
My Corona (My Sharona - The Knack)
Oooh, my little Wuhan one, viral one.
They certainly got 'The Knack' of this parody concept (bah dum tss).
Coronavirus Rhapsody (Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen)
Is this a sore throat? Is this just allergies?
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
It's just the lyrics for now but here's hoping Queen and Adam Lambert might 'catch' a glance at this Tweet and give the world the version of Bohemian Rhapsody we all need to hear.
COVID-19 (Come On Eileen - Kevin Rowland & Dexys Midnight Runners)
Poor old human race...
The eighties hit is making a comeback with a toilet-paper filled twist.
Torn - Natalie Imbruglia
I steralise, I sanitise, my hands are always freakin' dry.
Hong Kong singer, Kathy Mak, fortunately has not come down with a sore throat and managed to belt out this winner.
Havana - Camila Cabello
Corona ooh, nah, nah.
A 'catchy' tune to click along with your well-sanitised hands.
The Man - Taylor Swift
Everyone's freaking. Everyone's scared.
Surely this will encourage Swifties across the globe to wash their hands and reduce their risk of catching or spreading coronavirus.