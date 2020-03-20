Advertisement
'My Corona' And Other Viral Pandemic Hits Storming The Internet

Alison Dance

10 daily video producer

2020-03-20T01:16:51+00:00

My Corona (My Sharona - The Knack)

Oooh, my little Wuhan one, viral one.

They certainly got 'The Knack' of this parody concept (bah dum tss).

Coronavirus Rhapsody (Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen)

Is this a sore throat? Is this just allergies?

It's just the lyrics for now but here's hoping Queen and Adam Lambert might 'catch' a glance at this Tweet and give the world the version of Bohemian Rhapsody we all need to hear.

COVID-19 (Come On Eileen - Kevin Rowland & Dexys Midnight Runners)

Poor old human race...

The eighties hit is making a comeback with a toilet-paper filled twist.

Torn - Natalie Imbruglia

I steralise, I sanitise, my hands are always freakin' dry.

Hong Kong singer, Kathy Mak, fortunately has not come down with a sore throat and managed to belt out this winner.

Havana - Camila Cabello

Corona ooh, nah, nah.

A 'catchy' tune to click along with your well-sanitised hands.

The Man - Taylor Swift

Everyone's freaking. Everyone's scared.

Surely this will encourage Swifties across the globe to wash their hands and reduce their risk of catching or spreading coronavirus.

covid-19 music coronavirus

