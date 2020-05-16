Famous and non-famous lovers from around the world feature in the new video for Puerto Rican rapper Residente's song "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,” which translates to "Before The World Ends".

Residente’s “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” officially premiered Friday and already has more than five million YouTube views to date.

The universal theme of love, plus the artist's close friendships with the stars involved, saw celebs like Ben Affleck and Ricky Martin proudly pack on the PDA with their partners.

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego, rapper Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, and soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo are other star-studded couples in the video.

Martin, 48, and his husband Jwan Yosef, 36, joined the celebration of love to represent Puerto Rico, where Martin is from, and Syria, where Yosef is from.

He wrote to Residente in an Instagram caption: “Hermano, gracias por hacernos parte del mensaje. ¡Que hermosa letra!,” which translates in English to, “Brother, thank you for making us part of this message. Beautiful lyrics!”

Affleck, 47, and his new girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, 32, shared personal footage from a recent birthday trip for de Armas in the Californian desert.

The Hollywood pair reportedly met while filming their upcoming film Deep Water in New Orleans.

“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” features more than 100 couples locking lips "before the world ends", in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

"I was feeling anxious because of all the uncertainty when I was writing it and writing for me is like therapy," Residente told Billboard.

"The difficult thing is to find all of these people wanting to kiss during a pandemic and a kiss maybe looks easy but it was very complicated," he said.