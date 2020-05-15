Courtney Stodden Releases Song Called "Bully" About Chrissy Teigen

Courtney Stodden has released a song called “Bully” after calling Chrissy Teigen out for "bullying" her over Twitter when Stodden was just 16.

ICYMI Stodden spilled the tea a few weeks back, saying Teigen's unwarranted "hate campaign" began in 2011 when Stodden famously married actor Doug Hutchinson -- who was 50 years old at the time.

Posting a video to social media, the now-25-year-old opened up about the harassment she received over her marriage, which she is set to detail in a book about being a teen bride.

"I'm going through a lot right now behind closed doors and I'm coming to a lot of, kind of like, revelations I guess about the choices that I made but also that the adults made around me when I was a minor and got married," Stodden began in the video.

"This video is definitely calling out Chrissy Teigen. She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and keep in mind, I was a minor."

She added, "She would call me a wh**e, a s**t, she would tell me she hated me. Every name in the book she called me."

Seeing as Teigen has yet to bother to respond to the allegations -- probably because she's currently busy beefing with NYT columnist and fellow cookbook author Alison Roman about mean comments Roman made about her -- Stodden has kicked things up a notch, taking aim at Teigen through her new song "Bully".

“Won’t expect a reply / ‘Cause all you ever wanted was for me to die,” Courtney sings on the track. In another verse, she says, “You can’t ignore the past / You can’t ignore the facts.”

Dropping the track on Twitter, fans of Stodden were quick to praise her latest tune, as well as her bravery in coming forward about the way she was treated.

"This needs more attention. She needs to be held accountable for how she treated an actual child," one Twitter user wrote, awhile another added: "I’m sure Courtney isn’t the only person she has done this too others should speak up as well".

Check out "Bully" below.

Image: Youtube/Getty.