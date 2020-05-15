Katy Perry Releases New Single 'Daisies', Crashes Fan Zoom Parties To Celebrate

Just hours after she rocked the MasterChef kitchen with her hilarious antics, Katy Perry has released her latest lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album.

Though we're still humming her impromptu MasterChef tune "Five Minutes To Go", her latest track "Daisies" is a little different to her riffed time calls.

Released this afternoon, "Daisies" is the second track Katy has released this year after she dropped "Never Worn White" which also functioned as a confirmation of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first expected child.

Katy shows off her baby bump in the video, while the track has been described as "an exhilarating celebration of resilience of the human spirit in the face of cynicism and adversity".

On Twitter Katy explained she wrote the song "a couple months ago", but in the time since, the world has gone through drastic changes grappling with the coronavirus pandemic -- and because of those changes, the song has taken on new meaning.

Ahead of the release of "Daisies", Katy posted a handful of Zoom backgrounds, telling fans she'd be popping into their calls to celebrate the track.

Katy's fifth studio album -- which is currently untitled -- is set to be released in August and will be her first record since 2017's Witness.

The album's release date was announced via Amazon Alexa, with fans being able to ask when to expect "KP5".

Check out the full video of "Daisies" below.

Featured image: Youtube.