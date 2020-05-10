Billie Eilish Is Working On New Music During Lockdown

Billie Eilish is keeping busy while in lockdown at home in California due to coronavirus restrictions, creating music and playing with her newly rescued puppies.

The teenage pop sensation is making the most of her time in isolation, revealing to radio host Zane Lowe on Saturday that she's been busy creating new sounds.

"We've been in the 'stu,' which just means Finneas' basement, basically," Eilish, 18, said, referring to her older brother and collaborator, Finneas.

"We actually, we wrote a whole song in its entirety -- an entire song, which is kind of rare for us. I really love it. It was like exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it," she revealed.

The 'Bury A Friend' singer also shared how fostering a pair of pooches while in self-isolation "cheated" her from feeling exasperation like many others.

"I know that everybody, like the beginning of this really got to people," she said.

"I didn't really have that experience because I cheated. I rescued two puppies, or fostered two puppies. I was completely distracted."

Eilish continued her positive outlook as she mused on "everyone's growth" during the global pandemic.

"I'm liking that everybody can kind of grow right now. I hope that people are letting themselves grow instead of just reminiscing and wishing they were with other people," she said.

With the interview hosted on Apple Music, Eilish raved about her new radio show with her father, 'me & dad Radio', on the digital platform.

“My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other," she said.

"My dad has shown me some of my favourite songs in the world and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores also.

“That was the genesis of this whole show -- I’ll play you a bunch of stuff you don’t know that I think is great," she said of the six-episode podcast.

