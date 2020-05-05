Liam Gallagher Regrets 'Breaking Up Marriages' And 'Being A F***ing Idiot' With His Kids

Liam Gallagher has opened up about his regrets within his personal life in a raw new interview.

The former Oasis singer opened up to Q magazine about his past mistakes, saying that there were things he wished he did differently when it came to his former wives and kids.

"Probably personal stuff," he replied when asked about his regrets. "Breaking up marriages, being a bit of a f*****g idiot with the kids."

"D***ing people about, upsetting them. But other than that… haha!"

Liam has four children to four different women, and was married twice. He first tied the knot with actress Patsy Kensit in 1997 and they now share son Lennon, 20, though Liam and Patsy split in 2000.

While married to Patsy, the "Champagne Supernova" singer had an affair with Lisa Moorish, which resulted in the birth of daughter Molly, now 22, in 1998.

Liam then married All Saints singer Nicole Appleton in 2008, after the couple had been together for eight years and had a son, Gene, in 2001. The pair divorced in 2014.

In 2011, Liam had an affair with journalist Liza Ghorbani and later welcomed another daughter named Gemma in 2013. These days, the 47-year-old is in a relationship with his manager, Debbie Gwyther.

In the same interview, the controversial muso was also asked what his biggest fear is in life.

"'I don’t really have one. I guess, not being loved. Not being loved and not being able to love. That's my biggest fear."

He added that finding major success with Oasis was his greatest achievement in life, saying: "Being in a band, following my dreams, doing what I wanted to and not listening to every other c**t telling me to get a job. All those dream-killers."

Image: Getty