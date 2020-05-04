Amy Shark Removes 'Inappropriate' TikTok Video After Online Backlash

Amy Shark has apologised for recording an 'inappropriate' TikTok video after several Twitter users called her out for perpetuating racial stereotypes.

In the video posted to the social media platform last month, Shark lip-synced to a commonly used TikTok dub -- a 10-year-old standup sketch from comedian Anjelah Johnson.

The audio recording plays on stereotypes about Asian women who work in nail salons, which Shark imitates from her bedroom.

In tweets that have since been deleted, comedian Nina Oyama called out Shark's TikTok, writing: "don’t forget to check on ur white friends in isolation to make sure they aren’t doing stupid bullshit like this".

In the thread that has since been deleted, Twitter users reacted to the TikTok video via Oyama's tweet with comments that included "Mmmm very racist" and "F***ing yiiiiikessss".

Oyama -- who is half-Japanese -- followed up her original tweet with a post that urged against anyone 'cancelling' Amy Shark and said that Twitter users should "get her to delete it and maybe explain to her why it's bad".

"The sound is a popular tiktok dub, which ripped off a racist stand up routine from 10 years ago," Oyama added.

Today, Shark wrote on Twitter that she was "sorry" and that she had removed the TikTok video from her profile.

"I am sorry if I offended anyone, I can see that the TikTok I posted a couple of weeks ago was silly and inappropriate and honestly I never meant to cause any upset.

"I have taken down the video. Love you all," she signed off with a heart emoji.

Singer Kira Piru shared her thoughts on the situation, urging Shark to learn "*how* to deal w being called out rather than denying you're part of the problem".

Main Image: TikTok/Twitter.