Iron Maiden's Australian Tour Has Officially Been Cancelled

Iron Maiden has cancelled its tour down under, weeks after being forced to postpone sold-out shows due to the coronavirus crisis.

The band was originally scheduled to tour in Australia and New Zealand in May.

In March, fans were told to hold onto their tickets as the band would be postponing the tour, "subject to what is happening around us globally" -- however the band later released a statement cancelling all its shows for the foreseeable future.

"Due to the current restrictions surrounding live events worldwide the Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour in Australia and New Zealand has now been cancelled," the statement from the band's co-manager, Rod Smallwood, reads.

"As you know, we were due to be with you shortly for the May shows and we are all very disappointed that we can’t get to see you all as originally planned."

"However we do promise our fans that we will get down to see you when we reasonably can. We love touring in your beautiful countries, where we always feel very much at home and welcome. Hopefully, I can tell you more later this year when things should become clearer. Take care of yourselves, be safe and be smart.”

Those with tickets for the tour, which also featured Killswitch Engage, will be refunded in full via promoters.

Globally the music industry has been hugely impacted by the coronavirus, with Aussie festivals like Dark Mofo, Bluesfest, Groovin The Moo and Splendour in the Grass cancelled or postponed.

While many artists are taking to online gigs and performances delivered through social media, industry tracker I Lost My Gig estimates more than $340 million has been lost across creative industries.

Featured Image: Getty Images.