Cody Simpson Kicks Off MTV Unplugged At Home Mini-Series

MTV Unplugged has announced they'll be kicking off a live-stream series of home concerts amid the coronavirus lockdown, called Unplugged at Home.

In a statement, MTV said the show will be a “reimagining of the beloved music series as a multi-platform digital experience,” and “will feature stripped-down, acoustic sets from artists performing their greatest hits, enabling music enthusiasts to find comfort in their new realities alongside fellow fans".

In addition to the roster of global artists, MTV’s international channels will feature performances by local acts in their respective countries around the world.

Cody Simpson will kick off the Aussie music series on Friday the 1st of May at 4pm, followed by Melbourne singer G-FLIP on Friday May 8th, with additional artists to be announced at a later date.

"It's an interesting time for musicians with the nature of business changing so rapidly and everything still very up in the air for the future," Cody told The Daily Telegraph.

"[I'm] trying to stay creative and keep the flow going while being stuck inside," he said, adding, "The positive thing is I'm still able to do things like MTV Unplugged to keep the connection rocking with my listeners."

The special-edition series coincides with MTV’s launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign that educates young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

Performances will be available to stream on on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV and Twitter and mtv.com.au. The series will also air on MTV on Foxtel, Foxtel Now and Fetch after its digital launch.

Image: Youtube/MTV