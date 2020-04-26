The Beatles Or The Stones? Paul McCartney And Mick Jagger Re-Ignite Decades-Old Feud

As if we weren't already confused enough about which year we're living in, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger have re-opened a six-decades old feud.

It's long been the rule among music fans that you're either a Beatles house, or a Rolling Stones house and that you're absolutely not allowed to sit on the fence when it comes to arguing over the merits of the two iconic British bands.

Earlier this month Paul appeared as a guest on The Howard Stern Show and agreed with the radio program's titular host that his band, the one that gave us hits like "Twist and Shout", "Help" and "Let It Be" was the superior music group.

"[The Stones] are rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences," McCartney said.

"There's a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I'm with you. The Beatles were better."

Since that interview, The Rolling Stones have released their first single in eight years, "Living In A Ghost Town" giving Jagger the perfect opportunity to stop by Zane Lowe's Apple Music show to return serve.

"That's so funny. He's a sweetheart. There's obviously no competition," Jagger said when questioned about McCartney's original comments.

"The big difference, though, is and sort of slightly seriously, is that the Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system," Jagger reasoned. "They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real."

Music READ MORE John Lennon's Iconic Glasses Just Sold For An Absolute Fortune The frames that have been dubbed "the most iconic glasses in rock and roll history" have sold at auction and you'd never imagine they'd sell for this much.

"So that business started in 1969 and the Beatles never experienced that. They did a great gig, and I was there, at Shea Stadium. They did that stadium gig. But the Stones went on, we started doing stadium gigs in the '70s and [are] still doing them now," he continued. "That's the real big difference between these two bands.

Both arguments are valid -- The Stones do have a strong blues influence and The Beatles did opt out of being a touring band after 1966.

But neither of those arguments actually matter when it comes to the bigger picture of original songwriting, lyric quality and a band's ongoing influence on contemporary musicians.

The argument will no doubt rage on long after The Rolling Stones finally stop touring -- but at least it's a nice retro distraction from everything else popping up in our feeds lately.

Main Image: Getty.