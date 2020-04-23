Prince Grammy 'Salute': John Legend, Foo Fighters, Maya Rudolph Pay Tribute On Fourth Anniversary Of Death

Four years after his death, stars celebrated Prince's legacy in Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince.

The musical extravaganza, which was filmed back in January but aired Tuesday night in the US, featured Prince covers by Foo Fighters, Beck, Common, Earth, Wind & Fire, H.E.R., Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, John Legend, Miguel, Coldplay's Chris Martin, the Bangles' Susanna Hoffs and many more.

Hosting the special event and performing with her Prince cover band, Princess, former SNL star Maya Rudolph gave a heartfelt speech about the "Kiss" singer's illustrious career.

“In his wildly productive time here, Prince created a body of work that will truly outlive us all,” she began.

“This show airing four years to the day when we lost Prince is an expression of love and profound respect. I have difficulty putting into words my personal feelings for Prince, there are words that don’t exactly cut it for me [like] genius, brilliant, gifted, prolific [and] legendary. They’re all true, but they don’t really get right to that feeling that can only be described to his music.”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who performed a cover of Prince's "Darling Nikki" during the TV special, also detailed Prince's profound effect on him.

“I’m an ’80s kid – I grew up with all of his records and as a popular musician, he was the most talented of anybody,” he said, adding, “I was explaining this to my daughter as I picked her up from school. I was like, ‘He was the best bass player. He was the best guitar player. He was the best drummer. He was the best singer. He was the best dancer.'”

He continued: “He was just the best and you never imagine that a popular musician could be that talented. Usually, you got one person that’s good at one thing; he was good at everything. He was the best. He was the best.”

The show concluded with many of the artists involved congregating onstage for an epic rendition of “Baby I’m a Star.”

Image: Getty Images.