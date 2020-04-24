'Shameless Greed': Taylor Swift Reignites Feud With Scooter Braun Over Unauthorised Live Album

The beef between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is back on the grill!

Taylor Swift has blasted Big Machine Label Group and music executive Scooter Braun once again after it was revealed they releasing a new unauthorised live album.

Taking to Instagram stories, Swift thanked fans for informing her that her "former label is putting out an 'album' of live performances".

“This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18," Swift explained. "Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.”

She added: “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros, and the Soros family and the Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money."

“Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent," she concluded.

Loyal Swifties were quick to come to the 30-year-old's defense, slamming Braun and Big Machine and urging fellow fans not to stream the album upon it's release.

It's just the latest in the ongoing drama between Swift, her former label and Braun, after he purchased Big Machine along with the pop star’s six-album back-catalog.

Swift later explained to fans that this was her "worst case scenario” as she alleged he had subjected her to "incessant, manipulative bullying" for years.

