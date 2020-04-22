Falling In Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Dead At 35

The death of rock band Falling In Reverse's guitarist has been confirmed by bandmate Ronnie Radke.

Jones had been a member of the Las Vegas-based band since 2010 alongside Radke who posted a handful of images of the late guitarist writing, "Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever".

Jones and Radke were the only two members of Falling in Reverse to have stayed with the band from the beginning, appearing on all four of their albums.

Last year Jones' fiancée, Christina Cetta, died in November following her second battle with cancer. Cetta and Jones had been together for 10 years prior to her death.

Following the news, many fans posted tributes on social media:

The cause of Jones' death has yet to be revealed.

