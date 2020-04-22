Advertisement
Entertainment

Falling In Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Dead At 35

Guitarist Derek Jones of Falling In Reverse has died aged 35. Image: Getty

Mat Whitehead

10 daily Entertainment Editor

2020-04-22T07:52:21+00:00

The death of rock band Falling In Reverse's guitarist has been confirmed by bandmate Ronnie Radke.

Jones had been a member of the Las Vegas-based band since 2010 alongside Radke who posted a handful of images of the late guitarist writing, "Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever".

Jones and Radke were the only two members of Falling in Reverse to have stayed with the band from the beginning, appearing on all four of their albums.

Last year Jones' fiancée, Christina Cetta, died in November following her second battle with cancer. Cetta and Jones had been together for 10 years prior to her death.

Following the news, many fans posted tributes on social media:

The cause of Jones' death has yet to be revealed.

Featured image: Twitter.

death

Related Content

Good News

The Beer Benefits Of Supporting Your Local Pub Through The Pandemic

4 min read

MasterChef

Avoid A Poo Chute Faux Pas With Andy Allen’s Prawn Hack

2 min read

Sport

NRL Clubs To Restart Training From May 4

1 min read