Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Being Sober

Eminem has shared a special moment with his fans, revealing he is 12 years sober following his addiction battle.

Marshall Mathers, better known as rapper Eminem, posted a photo on social media of a sobriety coin inscribed with the number 12 and three words, 'Unity, Service and Recovery.'

The coin also reads, "one day at a time."

"Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," he wrote.

Mathers has spoken about battling years of addiction to drugs.

In late 2007, the artist suffered an overdose that left him in hospital. He said he has stayed sober since April 20, 2008.

After a long hiatus, he made his addiction battle the centre of his comeback, releasing 'Relapse' in 2008.

Eminem's 2010 album 'Recovery' details his path to coming clean, and his struggle to remain sober.

In a documentary, released in 2013, the artist revealed the depths of his addiction, saying he came close to losing his life.

Fans have celebrated the rapper's 12-year milestone, thanking him for being an inspiration to others who are struggling.

"Congrats man, I had my one year yesterday too," one person wrote.

"You’re an inspiration to so many people out here struggling every day with addiction," wrote another.

"You’re proof that anything is possible if you work at it. You motivate billions from all over the world who admire you. Kudos to you for fighting for your own life. We love u [sic]. You’re family."