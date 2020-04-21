WATCH: Queen And Adam Lambert Perform Quarantine Version Of 'We Are The Champions'

Queen and Adam Lambert have surprised fans with an rendition of classic hit "We Are The Champions" while in isolation.

Like many artists, Queen’s Brian May has been using his time in isolation to delight fans with a series of mini-concerts and give virtual guitar lessons from the comfort of his own home.

But on Monday, the guitarist kicked things up a notch by enlisting Queen drummer Roger Taylor and vocalist Adam Lambert for a tweaked version of "We Are The Champions," changing the pronoun from “we” to “you” in a display of solidarity.

Introducing the remote performance on his website, May said:

“I guess I kinda burned myself out on the micro concerts and tracks I’ve been doing for other worthy causes, and I feel like I’ve been fighting a wave of dismay these last couple of days, so I’ve been a little quiet.

He continued, “Hopefully I’ll be on it again soon. Right now I need to get my mojo back. But meanwhile, I do have something distinctly eyebrow-raising to share. #youarethechampions.”

May has been vocal over social media about the importance of self-isolating in order to flatten the curve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, posting to Instagram:

"I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED,” he wrote on Instagram.

“There is so much false information out there — people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat — even that it doesn’t exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths.”

Meanwhile, singer Lambert is set to appear in the GLAAD livestream Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, set for Sunday, April 26th on the organisation’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The event will aim to highlight the LGBTQ community’s response to COVID-19, and will also feature Billy Eichner, Kathy Griffin, Lilly Singh and Bebe Rexha, Kesha and Melissa Etheridge.

Image: Instagram