'Oh My God, That Voice!': Music Fans Outside Australia Just Discovered Delta Goodrem

While Australians have been fans of Delta Goodrem since Nina Tucker first belted out "Born To Try" on Neighbours, it seems the world is only just now catching up.

As millions of people around the globe tuned into Global Citizen's 'One World: Together At Home' concert, we saw the likes of Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Rita Ora and Elton John performing from their lounge rooms, paying tribute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

There were just two Aussies on the lineup (three, if you count Nicole Kidman's cameo with husband Keith Urban) but while everyone immediately recognised the country music star and the Oscar-winning actor, there was a little more uncertainty when Delta hit the stage.

Performing her song "Together We Are One" on the grand piano, with her boyfriend Matthew Copley on guitar, Delta showed off her impressive vocal range -- and won a legion of new fans.

Viewers tuning in via TV networks and online in countries including the US, Canada, France, and Germany found their collective jaws dropping to the floor, realising they've been lost without her all these years.

Wading through the positive reviews for Australia's sweetheart, there are glowing reactions in several languages other than English, including this corker in French, which Google Translate reliably tells us reads: "Omg this Delta Goodrem, she sings well".

Of course, Delta's Australian fans have been patiently waiting for the multi-talented vocalist, musician and actor to get the global recognition she deserves.

But they were mostly "beaming with pride" after hearing Delta hit those high notes with millions of viewers sharing the moment worldwide.

After her Sunday morning lounge room performance wrapped up, Delta jumped online to thank her fans for tuning in and reminded us of the first time we were captivated by "Together We Are One".

"Just beautiful to see the world come together through music!" she wrote on Instagram stories.

"I wrote "Together We Are One" with the amazing @guychambers & first performed it at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in 2006... What a moment that was! And now, what a moment today was," she added.

"So much has changed but the words still mean so much to me".

The 2006 performance is definitely worth a re-watch, to see Delta's stunning mid 2000s dress, plenty of supercuts of triumphant athletes at the Commonwealth Games and to have a brief respite from the year 2020.

Main Image: Global Citizen via YouTube.