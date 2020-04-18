The Rolling Stones Added To Sunday's Massive 'One World Together' Concert

The Rolling Stones have announced their addition to the global event's lineup, joining fellow iconic acts like Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Celine Dion to be broadcast locally on Network 10.

"One World: Together at Home" hopes to raise funds for frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the two-part event is being heralded as the largest (virtual) gathering of major acts and celebrities since Live Aid in 1985.

"We are honoured to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast -- from our homes in isolation," The Rolling Stones said in a statement.

The linear broadcast portion of Global Citizen's star-studded concert airs Sunday 10 a.m. AEST on Network 10 in Australia.

The broadcast will include performances by The Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift, among many other artists.

An earlier digital stream of the event will start at 4 a.m. Sunday via Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, TIDAL, Yahoo, Apple platforms and Twitch.

Artists such as Juanes, John Legend and Sheryl Crow will perform, with appearances by celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The event is hosted by talk show titans Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Last week, Lady Gaga said at a media briefing she had helped raise $35 million USD for WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund through outreach efforts.

The pop star said the idea is to complete the fundraising before the event airs.

"When we do air live," Gaga added, "put your wallet away, put anything away that you need to, sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve."

On Friday, a notice on the official Global Citizen website echoed Gaga's statement that the concert event wasn't a fundraiser.

"All we want from you is to support the global fight against coronavirus through taking action to support the Together at Home campaign -- including taking a pledge stating that 'As a global citizen, I'm staying home!'" the statement read.

“These are uncertain times for many around the world, but we hope this event brings Australians a sense of hope and assurance. We are not alone in fighting this pandemic," ViacomCBS chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said on Friday.

“Network 10 and MTV Australia & New Zealand are very proud to be part of this global initiative with ViacomCBS networks around the world.

"The healthcare workers in our region have done a phenomenal job in supporting those affected by COVID-19 and it’s great to be playing a part in recognising their efforts," McGarvey said.

Catch One World: Together At Home on Sunday, 19 April at 10 a.m. AEST on Network 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.