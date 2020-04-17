Bardot Just Had A Mini Online Reunion To Perform 'Poison'

Three of the original members of iconic girl group Bardot reunited to perform their Number One hit "Poison".

The group which was formed in 1999 on the TV show Popstars celebrated its 20th anniversary on April 10.

This Friday, Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple and Tiffani Wood gave fans a treat with a pared-down version of the song, performed from each of their homes over video chat -- but that didn't stop them delivering the vocals that saw the song hit No. 1 two decades ago.

Obviously missing from the video hangout were Sally Polihronas and former Bachelorette Sophie Monk.

Music READ MORE Jimmy Barnes Is Blessing Fans With Daily Concerts From Home Barnsey: a true pillar of the community.

The absences were notable but not surprising with Underwood posting a tribute to the band's 20th last week, calling out Polihronas and Monk.

"Two of our other group members did not share the same nostalgia that we do," Underwood wrote in a series of images where she had either cropped the pair out, or in one case painted over their faces.

"That's ok," she added, "maybe some day that will change. For now I want to celebrate my Sisters of Bardot and say - thanks for all the great times, sorry for all the bad ones and cheers to a bright happy and healthy future for all of us."

Her other bandmates posted similar tributes for last week's anniversary, as did Chantelle Barry who was part of the Popstars group but left before Bardot released music.

Happy anniversary Bardot and thank you for blessing us with this truly magical performance.

Featured image: Getty Images.