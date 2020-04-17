Jimmy Barnes Is Blessing Fans With Daily Concerts From Home
Barnsey: a true pillar of the community.
Like the rest of the world, national treasure Jimmy Barnes -- along with his wife Jane -- are trying to find ways to keep themselves entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One such way the pair have been keeping busy -- much to the delight of fans -- is by performing daily shows on video from the comfort of Barnes' home, where he is currently in self-isolation with his wife.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Asking fans for their requests over social media, Jimmy and Jane have performed a number of covers that have since been praised by fans.
"Jane challenged me today with a tough sing, it’s a beautiful song by one of the greatest," Jimmy wrote in his latest video post.
"This might leave you, as it has left me, emotionally scarred. Hope you enjoy it."
Barnes also showed his children getting involved in his performances over live stream, saying he was "trying to use technology to bring us all closer".
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
The daily performances have become a welcome addition as fans watch while self-isolating in their own home, with one tweeting:
"Loving the golden oldies! Your next album could be called ‘lockdown’ featuring these sons?" while another added, "Keep your posts coming Jimmy & Jane highlight of my day."
A true icon!
Image: Twitter.