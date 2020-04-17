Barnsey: a true pillar of the community.

Like the rest of the world, national treasure Jimmy Barnes -- along with his wife Jane -- are trying to find ways to keep themselves entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One such way the pair have been keeping busy -- much to the delight of fans -- is by performing daily shows on video from the comfort of Barnes' home, where he is currently in self-isolation with his wife.

Asking fans for their requests over social media, Jimmy and Jane have performed a number of covers that have since been praised by fans.

National READ MORE Original Wiggles Reuniting For Adults-Only Fundraiser Get your fruit salads sliced, your hot potatoes boiling and your voices ready to wake up Jeff, because everyone's favourite childhood memory is wiggling back into town.

"Jane challenged me today with a tough sing, it’s a beautiful song by one of the greatest," Jimmy wrote in his latest video post.

"This might leave you, as it has left me, emotionally scarred. Hope you enjoy it."

Barnes also showed his children getting involved in his performances over live stream, saying he was "trying to use technology to bring us all closer".

Music READ MORE Jimmy Barnes Is Shutting Down Your Town For His Latest Tour The Aussie icon is set to be joined by Jet and Eskimo Joe for a string of shows across Australia and New Zealand.

The daily performances have become a welcome addition as fans watch while self-isolating in their own home, with one tweeting:

"Loving the golden oldies! Your next album could be called ‘lockdown’ featuring these sons?" while another added, "Keep your posts coming Jimmy & Jane highlight of my day."

A true icon!

Image: Twitter.