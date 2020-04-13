Andrea Bocelli Performs Easter Sunday Concert From Deserted Duomo Di Milano

On Easter Sunday, millions watched world-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli perform in a deserted cathedral.

Initially reaching more than 3 million viewers through a live-stream of the performance, Bocelli's Music For Hope has now over 20 million views.

With just the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, as accompaniment the opera singer performed his message of hope and love in and around Milan's Duomo.

In a statement regarding the moving performance Bocelli said he would "cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience".

"My gratitude goes to all those who made this possible, the City of Milan and the Duomo," Bocelli continued, "and to all those who accepted the invitation and joined in a planetary embrace, gathering that blessing from Heaven that gives us courage, trust, optimism, in the certainty of our faith."

Though the Duomo -- like many spaces in Italy -- is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bocelli and Vianelli were both allowed entry thanks to Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala and the Archpriest Monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo.

Performing renditions of five songs, "Ave Maria", "Panis Angelicus", "Sancta Maria", "Domine Deus" and "Amazing Grace", Bocelli also said he hoped to "hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart".

Many, including the director-general of the World Health Organisation tweeted praise for Bocelli and his moving musical tribute to the world during such a trying time.

You can watch the full performance below.

Featured image: LUCA ROSSETTI, COURTESY SUGAR SRL, DECCA RECORDS.