One Direction Might Be Working On New Music Ahead Of 10th Anniversary

Earlier this week, Liam Payne revealed that he and his former One Direction bandmates have been chatting about how to celebrate their upcoming 10th anniversary.

Speaking to The Sun, Liam confirmed he was in "constant contact" with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan to discuss the milestone.

"At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say," Liam admitted, adding, "there's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

"More than anything, it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," he added.

Notably, Liam's comments didn't make any reference to the fifth member of the gang, Zayn Malik, who quit the band in 2015 but they do say actions speak louder than words. Fans noticed that recently Liam, Harry, Niall, Louis and the official One Direction Twitter account all started following Zayn again.

Zayn has yet to follow the boys back, but that didn't stop #OneDiretionReunion from trending online.

While speaking to SiriusXM recently Harry did pour a bit of cold water on the idea that the five boys would be getting the band back together for some kind of reunion saying, "I don't know if that would be the way to do it," but didn't completely rule it out.

So far rumours have swirled around a TV special or even a new single, made all the more difficult now that each of the boys are with different labels and have their own solo deals.

After Zayn made the announcement that he would be leaving One Direction in 2015, the band said they were going on an 'indefinite hiatus' in 2016. Slowly, each of the boys began releasing their own music, with Zayn telling Billboard in 2017 that he no longer kept in contact with his former bandmates.

"I think that's just life," he said adding "Everybody grows up. Two of the guys have got kids now... I don't talk to any of them, really."

While a reunion tour has been ruled out, we're keeping our fingers crossed that 2020 can still be saved by One Direction.

Featured image: Getty images.