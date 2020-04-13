Diddy Shut Down Lizzo's Twerking During Instagram Live And Fans Are Pissed

On Easter Sunday, Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted a Dance-a-Thon over Instagram Live with a slew of celebrities to raise money for Direct Relief -- but it didn't quite go as expected.

Enlisting some of his famous friends such as Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James as he appeared live from home with his children, Diddy soon brought Lizzo onto the live stream, who was broadcasting from her home.

As Lizzo began twerking to the track “1 2 3” by Moneybagg Yo, Diddy abruptly demanded the star cut the music.

“Stop the music,” he said, interrupting her live feed. “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little bit family friendly.”

Lizzo, who seemed slightly embarrassed about the sudden call out, replied, "Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let's do something fun" before suggesting a replacement song.

Later, reality star Draya Michele appeared to twerk on Diddy's stream without issue, which fans pointed out could be seen as fat-shaming given his very different reaction to Lizzo twerking earlier on.

"Diddy told Lizzo 'this is a family friendly live' when she started twerking. Draya does the same thing and they all join in and start amping her up," one Twitter user pointed out, as another added: "Every time I think about Diddy calling out Lizzo for twerking on live saying it’s 'family friendly' then letting Draya sit up there on live and twerk i get mad as f--k."

Following the backlash, Diddy took to his Instagram Story to speak out, insisting it was Lizzo's song choice -- not her twerking -- that had him halting the performance.

"There's one thing that I want to make clear," he began in the video.

"My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music it was 'cause it had a lot of curses in there, not 'cause she was twerking. She's one of the best twerkers in the world, okay? Let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter," he continued.

"There was a lot of cursing in the record. And I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that's why I stopped the record.

"But Lizzo, we love you and everybody stop looking for the negative, look at the positive!" he added.

Image: Getty