'I Planned To Die With The Secret': Lil Nas X Opens Up On Coming Out As Gay

In a new interview, Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar Hill) has opened up about his sexuality, saying he didn’t plan on ever coming out as a young gay black man.

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer, who catapulted to the top of the charts with his single "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, opened up about this personal struggles with his sexuality prior to his meteoric rise to fame.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” the 20-year-old said.

“But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

Music READ MORE MTV VMAs 2019: The Biggest Moments Of The Night The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were in fine form with massive performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers and Normani.

It was only when fans began scouring "Old Town Road" for hidden messages that he came out during Pride Month, asking fans to listen to the lyrics of his track "C7osure (You Like)", which featured the lyrics:

“Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

While he has already proven to be a role model for young LGBTQ fans who are struggling, he added that it was important for the individual to decide if or when they are ready to announce their sexuality, admitting it isn't always an easy road.

“I 100 percent want to represent the LGBT community,” he continued, “[but] I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.”

"It’s easier for me, I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me shitty.”

He added: “My family knows now. But it’s not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about. We’re quiet on it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you got a boyfriend?’"

"I don’t want [my love life] to be something we never talk about. Because what about the kids in my family? I would like it to be a healthy medium between, ‘Who are you f**king?’ and just not saying anything.”

Image: Getty