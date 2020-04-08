Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney And More To Lead Online Coronavirus Relief Concert

Lady Gaga has announced she is partnering with Global Citizen to put on a special concert, One World: Together At Home, which will air live on Network 10.

Speaking with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, the 34-year-old singer announced that she would be leading a global music special, One World: Together At Home on Sunday, April 19, which will also serve as a nod of appreciation to the world's healthcare workers, many of whom will detail their stories from the global outbreak.

Proceeds will include going toward funding much-needed protective equipment for health-care professionals.

The event looks to be a celebrity-filled extravaganza, with the special set to see appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more will also appear.

The star-studded special is set to be broadcast live on Network 10 and MTV on Foxtel and Fetch on Sunday, 19 April at 10am and simulcast on 10 Play and mtv.com.au.

ViacomCBS chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said:

“Network 10 and MTV Australia & New Zealand are very proud to be part of this global initiative with ViacomCBS networks around the world. The healthcare workers in our region have done a phenomenal job in supporting those affected by COVID-19 and it’s great to be playing a part in recognising their efforts.

“These are uncertain times for many around the world, but we hope this event brings Australians a sense of hope and assurance. We are not alone in fighting this pandemic.”

For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

You Can Catch One World: Together At Home on Sunday, 19 April At 10 on Network 10 And Simulcast On 10 Play.

Image: Twitter