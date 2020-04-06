Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney And More To Lead Online Coronavirus Relief Concert

Lady Gaga has announced she is partnering with Global Citizen to put on a special concert, One World: Together At Home, which will benefit the COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

Speaking with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, the 34-year-old singer announced that she would be leading a star-studded global music special, One World: Together At Home on Saturday, April 18 which will also serve as a nod of appreciation to the world's healthcare workers, many of whom will detail their stories from the global outbreak.

Proceeds will include going toward funding much-needed protective equipment for health-care professionals.

TV READ MORE Wild Documentaries To Watch While You Wait For New Tiger King With the news that we're set to blessed with a bonus episode of Netflix's insanely popular docuseries TIger King, we've rounded up other wild documentaries to watch while we wait for the latest in Joe Exotic's crazy saga.

The event looks to be a celebrity-filled extravaganza, with the special set to see appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more will also appear.

TV READ MORE 'Your Heart Skips A Beat': Ryan Fitzy Fitzgerald On Coronavirus Close Call On Tuesday, Fitzy will host Coronavirus Australia: Our Story, a one-hour doco that hopes to look at the true Aussie spirit behind the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world.

Gaga revealed that she has already helped Global Citizen raise a whopping $35 million in support of WHO in the past week alone.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation said of the event:

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response."

He continued, "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.

The special will be streamed on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

Image: Twitter