Coachella Is Bringing The Best Acts Of The Last 20 Years Online

While the coronavirus pandemic might have gotten in the way of this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival -- there's still a way you can pop on a flower crown and feel like you're actually there.

Whether you bought a ticket before the April festival got canned or if you were never going but were feeling some major festival FOMO, you can now enjoy the event's best performances from your lounge room.

The good folks from Goldenvoice are digging into the archives to rustle up some of the most incredible sets played from the desert-based polo field in the last two decades.

We're talking Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Bjork, Madonna, Beyoncé, Radiohead, Snoop Dogg, Daft Punk -- basically, an endless list of music icons.

The sets will be served up in the form of a Coachella documentary -- Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert -- which will be streaming on YouTube bright and early on the morning of Saturday, April 11 for Australian viewers (April 10, 12 pm PT in the States).

"The film gives a rare look at Coachella’s colourful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music," according to the doco's description.

Coachella was set to go ahead on April 10 across two weekends that featured acts including Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey and Flume on the lineup.

On March 11, organisers announced the decision to postpone the festival until October, citing health and safety concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

