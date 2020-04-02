Fountains Of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead At 52 After Contracting Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, who co-wrote the hit "Stacy's Mom" has died after contracting COVID-19.

Schlesinger was a founding member and bass player in Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows and won an Emmy last year for his work on the television musical series, Crazy Ex Girlfriend.

The musician and composer's lawyer Josh Grier confirmed that Schlesinger had been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, but denied reports that he was in a coma just days ago.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” Grier said, in a statement provided to Variety.

Grier has since confirmed that Schlesinger had died at a hospital in upstate New York.

Fountains of Wayne's vocalist Chris Collingwood provided a statement from Schlesinger's family just yesterday, writing his condition was improving andthat they were "cautiously optimistic".

Collingwood is yet to make a statement following Schlesinger's death.

Schlesinger had a prolific career as a film and television composer and, as the show's executive music producer, wrote or co-wrote over 150 songs for the Crazy Ex Girlfriend' musical sitcom, starring Rachel Bloom.

Schlesinger received multiple Emmy Award nominations for the series, winning in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category last year for the track "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal".

The show's co-creator -- and long time friend of Schlesinger's -- Aline Brosh McKenna paid tribute to the "funny, kind, clever, opinionated and passionate" musician.

Tom Hanks wrote on Twitter that he was "terribly sad" after hearing the news, having worked with Schlesinger on That Thing You Do, for which the musicians was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Musician and composer Jack Antonoff paid tribute to Schlesinger as someone who "took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place".

Main Image: Getty.