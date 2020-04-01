Triple J Brings Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Forward To Support Music Industry During Coronavirus

Plus it's a great excuse to put on something other than your pyjamas for a day.

This week, triple j announced that they would be holding a special edition of their Ausmusic T-Shirt day, which is usually held in November, bringing it forward to April 17.

The day is usually a celebration of the Aussie music industry, inviting folks whack on merch from an Aussie artist or band and hashtag it #AusmusicTShirtDay. It's that easy.

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, more than ever artists need support with the arts industry being substantially affected by the necessary measures in place to slow the spread of the virus.

With venues shutting, gigs and festivals postponed or completely cancelled, many in the entertainment industry are facing unprecedented losses, with no light at the end of the tunnel.

Australian Music Industry Network site I Lost My Gig has tallied approximately $325 million of income losses for those in the arts.

Since 2013, Ausmusic T-Shirt day has evolved, partnering with Support Act, which offers assistance to those in the music industry who -- for a myriad of reasons -- may not be able to work. Currently, Support Act is hoping to raise funds to provide relief to those across the music industry impacted.

By bringing the day forward, triple j will not only hope to bring some awareness to artists that may be struggling, but also encourage Aussies to support their favourite local bands and artists by buying new merch -- one of the easiest ways to continue to support the industry.

If t-shirts aren't your style, there's always the is also the direct link to donate to Support Act's COVID-19 Emergency Appeal.

They're also encouraging Aussies to stream local acts, and will be dedicating the 17th of April to only play Aussie musicians across triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed.

It's also fair to say the arts aren't the only industry struggling throughout the widespread and massive affects the virus has had on everyday life, so if you can't buy new merch, you can still get involved by whacking on your grubbiest shirt and sharing it online or stream some tunes.

Support Act have also collected a handy list jam-packed with artist stores in case you wanted to do some browsing.

Featured image: triple j.