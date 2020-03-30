Backstreet Boys Performing ‘I Want It That Way’ From Their Living Rooms Is What The World Needs Right Now

Backstreet's back, alright.

On March 29, artists around the world united from the comfort of their own homes to perform for Fox presents the iHeart Living Room Concert, a one hour event that fans could tune-in to and see Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and more perform from home in support of First Responders Children's Foundation.

Among the stars performing were '90s icons the Backstreet Boys, with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell all performing from their separate spaces across the US, who gave us major nostalgia as they did a brilliant rendition of their 1999 hit “I Want It That Way”.

“So, we wanted to do something a little different, a little special for you, bring our living room to ours,” Littrell said at the beginning of the show.

“This is the living room and studio of our house, and I’m going to be joined by our bandmates in just a second. We live in unprecedented times today with the COVID-19 virus.”

He then reminded fans to “stay safe, stay home and protect yourselves.”

Kicking off with his intro, Littrel was joined by his bandmates -- and even some of their kids -- with Nick Carter singing in front of his pool and outside his Las Vegas home, AJ McLean performing at his piano with a Backstreet Boys platinum album on his wall, while Kevin Richardson was joined by his kids as they jammed out together.

Fans went wild over the performance, with one Twitter user declaring they would “Watch this every day until the end of lockdown”.

The boys even managed to make new fans, with another user writing, “I’ve never listened to Backstreet Boys and I love this!”

The iHeart Living Room Concert For America replaced the iHeartRadio Music Awards and was hosted by Sir Elton John.

Image: iheartradio